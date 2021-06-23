Critical Survey: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) vs. UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Public Storage pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UMH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Public Storage has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH Properties has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Public Storage and UMH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 4 3 0 2.25 UMH Properties 0 0 5 0 3.00

Public Storage currently has a consensus price target of $270.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.73%. UMH Properties has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.01%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Public Storage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and UMH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.92 billion 18.15 $1.36 billion $10.61 28.51 UMH Properties $163.61 million 6.11 $5.05 million $0.70 31.61

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Public Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of UMH Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 43.22% 27.74% 11.26% UMH Properties 27.21% 48.77% 4.26%

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

