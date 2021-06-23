CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black Sells 9,248 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total transaction of $2,194,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $18.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,365,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,302. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $257.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.40 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

