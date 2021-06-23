Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI stock opened at $197.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

