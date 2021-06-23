Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $877,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,001 shares of company stock worth $43,407,658. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

