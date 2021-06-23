CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 398,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:K traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. 12,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

