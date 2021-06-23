CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $64,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,446. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

