CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. 160,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,719,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

