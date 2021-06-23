CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after buying an additional 238,353 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.91. 3,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

