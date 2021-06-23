CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 50.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $163.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,253. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.