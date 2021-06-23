CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 804 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,803,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,613,000 after acquiring an additional 259,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $21,022,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at $24,773,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in News by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in News by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

News stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86. News Co. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.30 and a beta of 1.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

