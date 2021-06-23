CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,634. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.