Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Trimmed by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Cummins by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 409,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 298,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,335,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $237.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.92. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

