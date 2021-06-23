CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

CURI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $16,361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 394,838 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $4,178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $2,823,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $813.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

