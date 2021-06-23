Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Up 4.8%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 8,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,782,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $688.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.95.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Curis by 35.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 499,636 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Curis by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 14.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 225,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

