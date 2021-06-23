Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Raised to $51.00 at Wedbush

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CUBI stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

