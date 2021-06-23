CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 27,745 Shares

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $117,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $18,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CVD Equipment Co. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.61.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

