CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

