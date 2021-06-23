Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) PT Raised to C$15.00

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLXPF. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CLXPF stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

