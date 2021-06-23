CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Jonestrading

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBAY. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $308.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 572,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.