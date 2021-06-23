DAO Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.61 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $72.61 million and $3.64 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00006121 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00115609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00155841 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.17 or 1.00684801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002467 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,447,041 coins and its circulating supply is 35,175,561 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

