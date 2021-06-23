DAOBet Hits One Day Volume of $867.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $537,923.87 and $867.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.75 or 0.01386761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00380269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051248 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003363 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

