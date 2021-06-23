DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Tops $911,290.51

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One DATx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DATx has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $911,290.51 and $291,653.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.00606790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00078065 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

