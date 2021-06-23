David Wartell Sells 14,664 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IDT stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in IDT by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 3,796.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

