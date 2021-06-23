David Wartell Sells 14,664 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
IDT stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.
About IDT
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.