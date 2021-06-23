Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Tops $1.31 on Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $207,773.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.47 or 0.00643397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038920 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 68,315,475 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.