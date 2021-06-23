Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Down 90.2% Over Last Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 90.2% against the US dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $1.02 million and $286,781.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00641315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00076469 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00037894 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,995,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

