DECOIN (DTEP) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0886 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $4.87 million and $257,821.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.00314858 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008332 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 116.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,025,424 coins and its circulating supply is 54,985,368 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

