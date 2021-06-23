DeFiner (FIN) Market Cap Hits $2.42 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $236,037.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.10 or 0.00610338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039468 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,854,876 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.