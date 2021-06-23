Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Major Shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan Sells 32,239 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lieberman Dell Separate Susan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $99.76. 1,118,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

