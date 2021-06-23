Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Major Shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan Sells 32,239 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lieberman Dell Separate Susan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28.
Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $99.76. 1,118,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $104.62.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
