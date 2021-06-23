Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. 151,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,317,761. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.