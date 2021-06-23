Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €31.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.37 ($40.44).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €34.25 ($40.29) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.