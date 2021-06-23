Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.55.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

