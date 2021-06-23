DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in DexCom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 57,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.19.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $427.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,129 shares of company stock worth $19,255,582 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.