DG Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 797,800 Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 797,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,000. Thayer Ventures Acquisition accounts for 1.9% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,230,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TVAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 90,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,617. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

