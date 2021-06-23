DG Capital Management LLC Invests $731,000 in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of 890 5th Avenue Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $969,000.

ENFA remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,682. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

