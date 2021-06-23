DG Capital Management LLC Sells 273,177 Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

DG Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,177 shares during the quarter. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBDR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

Shares of DBDR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,269. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

