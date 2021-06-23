DG Capital Management LLC Sells 749,361 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

DG Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 749,361 shares during the quarter. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.00% of Aware worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aware by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aware by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 340,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aware by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,253. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66. Aware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.52.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

