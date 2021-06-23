DG Capital Management LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $2,083,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

Slam stock remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 56,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,325. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

