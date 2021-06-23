Diageo’s (DEO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DEO. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
Diageo stock opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.53. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
