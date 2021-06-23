Diageo’s (DEO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DEO. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.53. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.