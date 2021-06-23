DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-10.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.81 billion.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,496. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.