DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-10.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.81 billion.
Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,496. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.18.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.