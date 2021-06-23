Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPS opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

