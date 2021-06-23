DOGGY Reaches Market Cap of $31.16 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. DOGGY has a total market cap of $31.16 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DOGGY has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00115214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00161503 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,809.41 or 1.00034388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,156,696,280 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

