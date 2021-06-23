Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 288,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Domtar by 616.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 652,457 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

NYSE UFS opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

