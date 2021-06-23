DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $5,044,670.30 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,670.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $3,627,563.87.

On Thursday, May 20th, Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $747,448.24.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $174.19. 158,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.66. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

