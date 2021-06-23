Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 39,000 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 6,141.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 16,954.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTI opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.11.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.