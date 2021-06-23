Dover (NYSE:DOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $155.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dover's earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. Backed by the company’s productivity and cost initiatives, Dover expects to deliver margin expansion and earnings per share growth in 2021. The company expects adjusted earnings per share between $6.75 and $6.85 for 2021. It is poised to benefit from the strong end-market demand across all segments, bookings rates and robust backlog in the current year. In fact, strong growth in biopharma, heat exchangers and marking & coding business is aiding the company. Moreover, Dover’s cost reduction initiatives, acquisitions, e-commerce, new product development, as well as inorganic investment in core business platforms will also drive growth. However, material cost inflation and concern over coronavirus pandemic might impact Dover's results.”

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.18.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $147.30 on Tuesday. Dover has a 52-week low of $90.03 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

