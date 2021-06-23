Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,577,308. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.09. 10,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,009. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

