Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $369.50. 3,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,329. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

