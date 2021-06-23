Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 12,216 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $611.95. 1,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,818. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.57 and a 12 month high of $612.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

