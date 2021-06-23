Duality Advisers LP Buys 16,500 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after buying an additional 227,170 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,107,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.66. 2,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,091. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

