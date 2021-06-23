Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,803 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,000. RingCentral accounts for 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in RingCentral by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.35.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $781,680.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RNG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.91. 5,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,858. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,193.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

